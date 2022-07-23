Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW) Shares Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,150 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Cuentas were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cuentas Stock Up 32.9 %
CUENW stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20. Cuentas Inc. has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.75.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUENW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW – Get Rating).
