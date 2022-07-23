CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $23.61 million and approximately $219,324.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,266.31 or 0.99993352 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006781 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003773 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS (CRYPTO:CUDOS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars.
