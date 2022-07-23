Cubiex Power Price Hits $0.0169 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $2,841.76 and $665.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001837 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032722 BTC.
Cubiex Power Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
