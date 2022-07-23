CryptoFranc Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,481.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004484 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $31,481.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,828.20 or 1.00010760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

