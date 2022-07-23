Crypto.com Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $122.85 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,233.65 or 1.00021465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002299 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

