Crust Network (CRU) Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Crust Network (CRU) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Crust Network has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $358,464.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,279.76 or 1.00007326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.