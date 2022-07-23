Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.86. 1,050,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,353. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

