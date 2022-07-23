CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 25.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 76.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.6% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $183.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.32 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

