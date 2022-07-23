Critical Comparison: Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) & Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spire Global and Globalstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global presently has a consensus target price of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 317.97%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Globalstar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spire Global and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04% Globalstar -74.35% -25.60% -11.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and Globalstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 4.12 -$19.31 million N/A N/A Globalstar $124.30 million 18.97 -$112.63 million ($0.05) -26.20

Spire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Globalstar.

Risk and Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spire Global beats Globalstar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.