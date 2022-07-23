Credit Suisse Group Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $42.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

