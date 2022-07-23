Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 2,459 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 23,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

