Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after buying an additional 484,081 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after buying an additional 253,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

