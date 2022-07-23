Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $7.76 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.