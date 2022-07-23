Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires New Shares in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 108,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Shares of LCA stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.