Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires 10,994 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Goal Acquisitions worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 113,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.84 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

