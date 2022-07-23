Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 355,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,083,000. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

ONEOK stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

