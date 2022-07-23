Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,331 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 78.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 20.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Up 0.6 %

Assurant stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.48.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.