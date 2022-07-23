Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $18.62 Million Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Crown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CCK opened at $94.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

