Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $710.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $855.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.