Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 458.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $184.13 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $164.13 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.06. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

