Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.52

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $16.80. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 1,025 shares trading hands.

Conrad Industries Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

