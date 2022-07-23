ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Stack Financial Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 3.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

