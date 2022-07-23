Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EEM stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.