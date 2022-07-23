Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

AT&T Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.