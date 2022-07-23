Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBAN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

