Collateral Pay Reaches Market Cap of $155,474.20 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $155,474.20 and approximately $942.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

