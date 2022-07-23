Collateral Pay Reaches Market Cap of $155,474.20 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $155,474.20 and approximately $942.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016004 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032311 BTC.
Collateral Pay Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
