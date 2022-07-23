Coldstack (CLS) One Day Volume Hits $199,018.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $198,139.95 and $199,018.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016516 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032505 BTC.
Coldstack Coin Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Coldstack Coin Trading
