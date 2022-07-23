Coldstack (CLS) One Day Volume Hits $199,018.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $198,139.95 and $199,018.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

