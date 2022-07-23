Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE CLF opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.