Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.79

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.79 and traded as high as $80.56. Clearfield shares last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 151,624 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Clearfield Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,127,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Articles

