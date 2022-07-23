City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.92

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as low as $5.32. City Developments shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 4,275 shares.

City Developments Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

City Developments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This is a boost from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

