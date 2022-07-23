Citizens & Northern Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CZNC opened at $24.03 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $374.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

