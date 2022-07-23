Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74, Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:CZFS opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $294.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Citizens Financial Services

CZFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

