Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 255.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,805 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 489.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 394.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.