Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $107.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Articles

