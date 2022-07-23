Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $98.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.06 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

