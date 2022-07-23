Chia Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016347 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032646 BTC.
About Chia Network
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
Buying and Selling Chia Network
