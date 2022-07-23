CHADS VC (CHADS) Achieves Market Cap of $901,490.05

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $901,490.05 and $135.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,269,030 coins and its circulating supply is 45,953,890 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc.

CHADS VC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

