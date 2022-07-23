CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Raised by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,543 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises about 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $402,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.2 %

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

