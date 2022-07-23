CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $7.50 and $18.94. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,351.67 or 1.00015324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $51.55, $10.39, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.