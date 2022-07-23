Cappasity Reaches One Day Volume of $150,611.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $449,881.59 and approximately $150,611.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

