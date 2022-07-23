Cappasity Reaches One Day Volume of $150,611.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $449,881.59 and approximately $150,611.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.07 or 0.99995284 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006618 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003807 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.
