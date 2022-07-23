Capital Management Corp VA Trims Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,790 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises 1.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,990,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,563.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 806,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after buying an additional 776,288 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,028,000 after buying an additional 775,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 705,043 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

