Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 24,915 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 2.45% of Trecora Resources worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,269,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $25,995,974.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trecora Resources Price Performance

TREC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Trecora Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.