Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 10,305 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 2.90% of Mastech Digital worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $59.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

