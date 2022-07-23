Capital Management Corp VA Invests $254,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.