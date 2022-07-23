Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $126.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92.

