Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,833 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 204,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 155,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 65,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,258,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at $37.12 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $43.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.