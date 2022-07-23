Cantillon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,690 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of SS&C Technologies worth $276,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 152,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 705,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 115,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.79 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

