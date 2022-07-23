Cantillon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 575,715 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $160,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.