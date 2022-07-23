Cantillon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,341 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of IQVIA worth $341,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $1,595,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $221.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

