Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $483.19 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,617 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for about 3.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Equifax worth $483,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,204,000 after buying an additional 318,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,310,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equifax Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Shares of EFX opened at $200.85 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.